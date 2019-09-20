Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that India was lobbying to strip Pakistan of GSP plus status and inflict economic harm on us but it would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Responding to media men during the “Trust Medical Staff instead of Violence” seminar at the Governor’s House here, he said he would proceed on a week-long visit to Europe to meet European Union (EU) parliamentarians to discuss GSP status besides Kashmir issue.

“I will expose Indian war hysteria and atrocities on Kashmir during my visit to the US and EU countries soon,” he resonded, saying it had been more than 45 days since the worst curfew clampdown in Kashmir by India which had cut off Kashmir with rest of the world.

Sarwar, while responding to a query, said the politician must take heed and avoid politics of rhetoric and political point-scoring, adding that all political parties must stand in support of Kashmir.

To a query, Sarwar said Pakistan government had fought the case of Kashmir at every forum and Prime Minister Imran Khan would apprise the world of the facts about Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly, adding the premier would also meet US President Donald Trump during his US visit.

On the Chunian incident, he said culprits would be made an example, adding, action had been initiated against negligent police officers including the DPO and they would be taken to task after Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar returned today after performing Umrah.

Earlier, addressing the seminar, the governor regretted the incompetence of previous governments and said, “Unfortunately past rulers with their poor health policies ruined the department of Health but on contrast it is our top priority to take exemplary steps in the Health department but it will take time to solve issues.”

Chairman Pakistan Red Cross Society Doctor Saeed Elahi, Chairman Punjab Justice (R) Shiekh Farooq, Secretary Red Cross Khalid Bin Majeed, Secretary Red Cross Punjab and others were present on this occasion.

Separately, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour called on Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Govenror’s House. The Canadian delegation discussed regional situation, war against terrorism, Kashmir and other issues during the meeting which took place in a congenial atmosphere.

The governor told the Canadian High Commissioner that the region was in the grip of panic due to Indian war hysteria, curfew in Kashmir and Oppression by Indian forces on Kashmiris, adding, Indian war hysteria was threat to regional peace. He said it was responsibility of the world to play its role to end Indian atrocities and solve Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions. He said regional peace was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue, adding peace through dialogue was top priority of Pakistan.