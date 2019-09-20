Share:

Lately I had tweeted about Indian hackers who are breaking into cyber-data of various institutions and ministries of Middle Eastern countries. They charge heavily from the states sponsoring these cyber breaches and blackmail dignitaries. Indian notorious hackers are on the payroll of Indian Government officials and get their companies registered in USA whereas their Headquarters are located in India. India first lured in the world through the “Call Centers” concept and started providing the accounts services data, medical data, airline passenger data, flight booking airline data and other various services of organizations and institutions worldwide.

USA has distinguished cyber connections in India. The use of the technology is being manipulated by the masses to drive own results and to hinder the technology advancement of other countries or users. It is often said that the cyberspaces are always prone to the hacker’s attacks. New technologies are rapidly integrated into standard diplomatic and military doctrines. The opposing states seek the opportunity to use cyberspace as a tool for harassment and defecting the adversary’s technologies modulating the data losses. Thus, it is neutralizing the technical advancement without even getting detected at earlier stage. Cyber harassment consists mainly of website defacements, variation in results, data spying and jamming the major work functions at sensitive institutions etc. It usually occurs on the occasions of high diplomatic and military value events. Cyber-attacks are typically low intensity, unsophisticated and cause little damage but extremely lethal in the shape of loss of desired data and accumulated results.

Indian hackers are known for their repeated evil intrusion in cyberspace throughout the world. The indigenous technology has been utilized by the Indian hackers to create problems for the world markets. Pakistan has always been a favourite target for the Indian hackers.

Result Transmission System (RTS) was launched by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with UNDP and the quality and functionality of RTS was certified by Kaulitatem Inc., duly registered in USA, having its office in Lahore, Pakistan. The company also issued Certificate of Security (Although not signed by anyone from Kaulitatem Inc.) claimed to have been tested by EC-Council, another company based in USA with one of the offices in Hyderabad, India.

Mr. Jay Bavisi is the CEO of EC-Council Group and Chairman of the Board. He is a Law Graduate from University of Wales, College of Cardiff, LLB (Hons), Barrister-at-law from Middle Temple, London.

Another important member of the EC-Council is Mr. Raj Kumar Viswakarma who is Director of Technology. He looks after all the security programmes and certifications that EC-Council launches in the market.

This is one example where India ingress into the system of Election Commission of Pakistan through UNDP and fully collected data and recorded and retrieved the data through the system placed in the Call Centers. There have also been reports of leaking of data of passengers and patients through these Call Centers. I can say with authority that India is involved in Cyber Crimes and hacking into other countries which are attack on their sovereignty. I will produce some hard evidence of Cyber Terrorism and intrusion into sensitive state organizations by India through well organized “Cyber Hacking” breaching the security of the other countries. There are some details how India has indulged into breaking the “International Cyber boards” with the fleet of their super stars hackers operating under RAW. There are authentic reports that Indian terrorist organization - RSS also hacks the account of opponents and uses the information for the purpose to join BJP / RSS. There are reports that RSS took over the electronic election system and ensured the winning of BJP candidates. It does not stop here but India has also lent one Satellite to USA for spying against Pakistan under the cover use of weather forecasting.

Indian hackers manipulate the Election Commission of Pakistan websites defacing them leading to the unrealistic results during last 2-3 General Elections held in Pakistan. During the General Elections 2013, the ECP website was attacked by an Indian hacker NIGh7 F0X who defaced the home page of ECP website and its availability was denied to the users. In year 2014, an Indian hacker group known as the ‘Indian Hackers Online Squad’ replaced the homepage of Pakistan People’s Party official website with a message to the Party Chairman Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The group added its message against the comments of PPP Chairman about the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The content appeared on the screen was “To Citizens of Pakistan, Pakistan’s Army, Pakistan People’s Party and Specially Mr. Bilawal Bhutto. Without any Violence Let Me tell you that Pakistan will never get Kashmir. This is the Truth. You Have to Accept it.”

During the past year i.e. 2018, The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) also foiled 12,000 hacking attacks on the Internet Voting Website which was designed to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis to exercise their voting right. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had made Result Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System (RMS) functional during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Government for quick transmission of results from the polling stations to the District and Central Results System. However, a series of 12,000 Cyber-Attacks were reported by unknown Cyber-Attackers. Earlier it was revealed by the government that the website was hacked but later on the government sources declared that the link of the website was down and it was not hacked.

Soon after the Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan faced its worst cyber-attack in the history. As an expression of protest an Indian group named ‘Team I Crew’ hacked about 200 Pakistani websites. The statistics shared in the article are quite enough to determine the Indian hacker’s subjugation in the Cyber space. More often they are found fiddling with the systems of other states and their activities remained unnoticed. It was quite interesting for me to look into the matter as to why the Indian hackers are not being penalized for their evil use of technologies. The facts revealed were enough to understand the reason. Sample cases are discussed hereunder to educate my readers about the reasons that why the Cyber Crimes originated from India are not being noticed by the leading Organizations and Institutions in the field of Cyber Technology.

Assuming the position of the Chief Executive Officer at Google, on October 2, 2015, Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American Business executive. He is an engineer by qualification and worked as the Product Chief of Google prior to his appointment as CEO.

Sandhya Devanthan an Indian Banking professional has spent 16 years of her career in the banking sector. In year 2016 she joined Facebook. She worked for Facebook’s e-commerce, travel and Financial Services Arm. After almost eight months carrier with Face book she has been promoted as the Country Director with additional responsibility for Facebook’s e-commerce, travel and financial services division across Southeast Asia.

On the other hand it is worth mentioning that on 6th September the New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced to launch a joint investigation into possible antitrust violations by Facebook as well as Google. it is serious charge according to USA law.

Indian hackers attacked more than 16 Pakistani websites soon after the Pulwama attack, they also tried to hack the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs but Pakistani concerned authorities managed to counter them.

In recent past Facebook has again encountered a data leak which online revealed the users phone numbers associated with their accounts. The figures shows that 133 million records are of US-based Facebook users, 18 million from the UK, and over 50 million were from Vietnam. The security-less server contained not only phone numbers of users but also Facebook ID (which is unique to every member), user’s name, gender and location is available country wise. Facebook is already facing a separate investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over antitrust concerns, the company confirmed in its quarterly report in July. That announcement came on the same day that the FTC announced its $5 billion settlement with Facebook over its privacy policies.

However, the repeated attempts by the Indian Hackers on Pakistan’s websites reflect that, the Cyber space breeches deemed to be Indian State sponsored. The authorities at the concerning Organizations and institutions both at national and International level must take notice of the breach of Cyber Security protocol and privacy by the Indian Hackers. This is quite clear that Indian state is sponsoring cyber terrorism against Pakistan. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan should take up this matter with UN in order to take action against India for invading cyber space of Pakistan.

The writer is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”.

He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter @Senrehmanmalik

