Federal Minister for Planning Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has stated that the indigence resources should be given priority in future energy mix to reduce reliance on imported fuels.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that integrated development of power and petroleum, natural gas and coal sectors is of utmost importance for efficient future energy planning.

The Minister was Chairing the 3rd meeting of Steering Committee on Integrated Energy Planning (IEP) in Islamabad on Friday.

The Meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Mohamed Jehanzeb, member's steering committee including Secretaries

Power and Petroleum, representatives from US Department of Energy, senior officials from Economic Affairs Division and Planning Ministry.

The Minister stressed the need for taking provinces on-board on the IEP process and giving them representation in steering committee to ensure coordinated institutional setup for national energy planning.

He said that incremental growth for electric vehicles should also be factored-in and their electricity demand be analyzed.

Khusru Bakhtyar highlighted the importance of capacity building of Planning Commission as well as line ministries.

He endorsed the analysis presented by representatives of USDOE and was also hopeful that in future more elaborated analysis would be made once

IEP structure is fully in place.

The steering committee approved an institutional structure for ongoing IEP efforts whereby an energy planning and resource center will be established in Planning Commission.

The representatives of US Department of Energy said that IEP can help in informed decision making.