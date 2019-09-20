Share:

US - Body positivity campaigners are celebrating after Instagram announced new rules for posts about weight loss products and cosmetic surgery.

Some posts will be hidden from under-18s while others promoting “miraculous” weight loss products will be removed.

There have been increasing concerns over the impact promoting diet products can have on young people.

Actor Jameela Jamil said the move was a “huge win” in the fight against the diet and detox industry.

The Good Place actor had taken major celebrities to task over their endorsement of “detox” teas, lollipops, and supplements, many of which have a simple laxative effect. She has publicly criticised influencers including the Kardashians and singer Cardi B.

Many of her followers celebrated the news - with some asking if they could activate the same block if they were over 18.

How do the new changes work?

Unrealistic “get thin quick” promotions will be taken down and young people will be restricted from viewing some posts related to dieting and cosmetic surgery if they have an incentive to buy.