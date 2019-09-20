Share:

Lahore - Jamaat-i-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has expressed grave concern over Kashmir crisis and called for dispatching quick aid to the besieged people of Indian held area. In a statement on Thursday, he said the curfew entered 46th day in the IHK with the area turned into a biggest prison where people had no access to basic needs of life. Azeem said schools, bazaars and hospitals were closed in the valley and life was at standstill, leaving people under a permanent shadow of terror. The JI leader said that Kashmiri needed an urgent support under the prevailing circumstance. He said the person who came forward to help them would be considered as savior of the humanity. Saying the UN charter allowed provision of assistance to the people in war zone, he demanded the world to shun its silence and take step to protect life and honor of the Kashmiri masses.