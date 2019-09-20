Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Malik Nauman Langrial has said Thursday that Kashmir is a matter of life and death for Pakistan. It is like a jugular vein for Pakistanis, so it should be clear that we would never show any slackness in making the struggle of Kashmiris to achieve their right of self- determination a success, he said. The Minister was of the view that national parliamentarians’ moot would prove itself an effective voice to express solidarity with Kashmiris’ of Indian held valley while the Prime Minister Imran Khan would present the case of Kashmir in the United Nations general assembly as the Ambassador of people of Kashmir on September 27.

He reiterated that changing the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir is illegal step of the Modi govt and India has blatantly violated international laws. Steps taken by govt to raise the Kashmir issue on international fora has baffled the Indian government which is letting lose unprecedented brutalities on Kashmiris of the held valley.