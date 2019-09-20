Share:

The Kensington Palace on Friday announced the dates of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official trip to Pakistan in October.

According to the announcement made by the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Pakistan from October 14 to 18.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan," a statement by the Kensington Palace read.

This will mark the first visit of a member of the royal family since 2006, when Prince Charles and his wife Camilla came to Pakistan.