Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday and apprised him about grave situation in Jammu and Kashmir, arising from India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. He also expressed solidarity with the King Salman over drone strikes on Saudi oil installations.

PM Imran Khan and King Salman exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and global political situation during his meeting. They also expressed their desire to further enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, King Salman reiterated the Saudi Arabia s solidarity and long-held support on the Kashmir issue .

During the meeting, PM Imran condemned the recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia s oil facilities and assured King Salman of Pakistan s continued support to the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed Pakistan's resolve to stand with Saudi Arabia in the event of a threat to its sanctity and security.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, and Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan met Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and condemned the attack on Saudi Oil Refinery. Prime Minister also discussed the Kashmir situation with Crown Prince and highlighted the tyranny of Indian Government in Kashmir.

PM Imran condemned the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities assured the Crown Prince that Pakistan would stand beside Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to its security.

PM Imran also met Pakistanis residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He conveyed message to Pakistanis that his objective was to take Saudi Arabia leadership on board regarding Kashmir ahead of UN Summit and streamline Kashmir issue on International level.

Kashmir has become an international issue, and the whole world has recognized our narrative on Kashmir, he said, adding that he would raise the issue at the general assembly.