LAHORE - Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has planted 11,000 trees across Pakistan as part of its tree plantation drive for 2019. KMBL had pledged to plant 10,000 trees in the country by the end of 2019 to elevate the environmental conditions. However, before even getting close to the year-end, KMBL has surpassed its target. Initially 6,000 trees were planted in Changa Manga with the help of many staff volunteers from nearby KMBL area branches. As part of the drive, KMBL is responsible of maintaining the growth of trees for over 5 years from start. Since the past two years, on the occasion of the Bank’s anniversary, a nation-wide tree plantation drive is initiated. This year 5,000 employees participated in this campaign.