SARGODHA - An elderly man shot dead his son and a grandson over land dispute in village Behak Daim within the PS Laksian area. One Safdar (32) was watering the crops with his family. Suddenly his father opened indiscriminate firing on them. Resultantly his son Safdar and grandson Ali Ahsan (9 months) were killed on the spot while Safdar’s wife Misbah sustained injuries who was later shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad from DHQ hospital due to her critical condition. Police launched investigation. Meanwhile, Local PTI leader was gunned down by unknown armed motorcyclists. Malik Khalid Awan, 55, was standing in the bazaar at Bhagtanwala where unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him. Resultantly he died instantly. Accused persons managed to escape from the crime scene. Slain Malik Khalid Awan was local leader of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf and resident of village 23-SB. Police rushed there and moved the dead body to hospital for autopsy. Police sources told that investigation are launched however the murder incident seemed based on old enmity.