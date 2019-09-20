Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that they have to focus on the field of artificial intelligence in future and federal government was also giving priority to quality education in order to ensure human resource development in line with modern requirements.

He expressed these views while addressing at ‘The Future Summit’ organized by Nutshell and Martin Dow. The minister further said that there are hundreds of PhDs who have no jobs which indicates to the fact that something was seriously wrong with our planning. “So we have to align our education with the job market which we are doing at the moment,” Mehmood stressed. He was of the view that the federal government was working to introduce uniform education system and skilled development programs in the country.

He also thanked to organizers of the event.