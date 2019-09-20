Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Thursday said that Early Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 and rules pertaining to end violence against women were being strictly implemented in the province and called for discouraging inhuman treatment meted out with women.

She said this while addressing awareness program as a chief guest at Sindh Scouts auditorium here. The minister said that civil society and all segments of society together have to make positive and practical role to achieve that goal.

She said that women had played vital role in political, economical and social development of our country. She added that it would not be less than a tragedy, if women were ignored at any level. Shehla said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had dreamt of giving appropriate representation to women in all spheres of life and added Shaheed Bibi always encouraged women to play their role in development of society and had created opportunities for women empowerment.

She said that PPP was taking forward the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and added that women development department Sindh has launched several programs for strengthening and empowering women in the province which would bring lasting effects on wellbeing of womenfolk.

The Minister said that legal assistance was being presented to women in need, while trained psychic therapist were also providing counseling for rehabilitation and addressing the emotional or mental unease of affected women under women development department.

On the occasion, she also announced launching massive campaign for women rights under her department and directed officials of department to organize such programs in schools and colleges throughout Sindh province. The programme was aimed at creating awareness against out dated customs, ending violence against women and child marriage restraint bill 2013. Station House Officers (SHO’s) and councilors of Union Councils of district south, lawyers, persons solemnizes marriages were invited in the programme.