Toba tek singh - Pirmahal police registered on Thursday case under section 363 of PPC against unidentified persons on the charge of kidnapping of two minor children who were playing outside their house in Makkah Block of Pirmahal on Wednesday evening. Complainant a jeweler Rana Ehsan told police that his grand daughter Aroosha Shoaib 4 and his nephew Taimoor’s son Abdul Hanan 3 were playing in the street when someone kidnapped them. Jewelers remained closed all of their shops to show solidarity with their fellow Rana Ehsan. DC Mohsin Rashid and DPO Waqar Qureshi visited the house of Rana Ehsan and assured him that administration and police were doing all possible efforts to find the children. DPO told reporters that a team of expert police officers had been formed by him which had investigated a number of suspected people in the city while search operation was in progress in city in this regard.

District sports officer Abdul Rauf was found semi unconscious outside his office in sports stadium on Jhang road at here on Thursday and was shifted by a Rescue 1122 ambulance to district headquarter hospital.His clothes were found dirty.Doctors told that Rauf was allegedly a drug addict and he had injected himself a high dose of morphea due to which it would take long time to returning him into consciousness.