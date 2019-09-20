Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Speakers at a day-long seminar hosted by the State-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology here on Thursday said that Pakistan and Kashmir are emotionally attached to each other and this deep-rooted relation can never be abandoned at any cost.

At the same time, the august event emphasized the need of the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir through grant of inalienable right to self determination, major party to the issue, in line with international norms and commitments.

The seminar titled “Kashmir and human destiny – Moving the Case from Bilateralism to Internationalization” strongly condemned the fanatic Modi-led India of converting the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir State into a hell and the largest prison on the planet for the last 46 days since Delhi’s nefarious move of scrapping special status of the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir territory through revoking article 370 and 35-A of her constitution on August 5 this year.

Speakers at a seminar call for early peaceful settlement of dispute in line with Kashmiris’ aspirations

Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman, in his address of welcome highlighted the objectives of holding of the seminar to apprise the humanity, both at home and abroad, of the prevailing ugly conditions of the freedom-monger population of the totally-locked down bleeding valley of Kashmir, with an emphasis for the performance of due vibrant role of the world especially the United Nations and international human rights organizations to get the innocent Kashmiris rid of the history’s worst reign of Indian state terrorism, violence in the curfew-clamped bleeding vale of occupied Kashmir.

Leading world-fame personalities including retired diplomats, retired judges of AJK Supreme and High Courts, serving and retired academicians, human rights activists including Ambassador (Retd) Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, Ambassador and ex foreign secretary of Pakistan (Retd) Riaz Ahmed Khan, Retired Chief Justice of AJK Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Ambassador (Retd) Arif Kamal, Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Director School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid e Azam University Islamabad, Ms. Maria Iqbal Tarana, Chairperson Commission on Status of Women AJK and Executive Director Youth Forum of AJK, Muhammad Shakeel Station Director AK Radio, Ms. Lubna Haroon Suduzai, Scholar Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, Dr. Saira Farooq Shah, Assistant Professor Department of Education MUST and other speakers read their respective papers on the topics assigned to them.

They expressed their respective input on topics including Simla and Post Smila challenges, Analysing the developments, Assault on Kashmiri peoples identity and their response, role of media under current perspective, Kashmir,- an existential for Pakistan, internationalization of Kashmir Case, Challenges and Opportunities, Revoking special status of Jammu & Kashmir by India, Role of the UN and peace-loving nations, Human Crises in Kashmir – call for justice, role of Kashmiri Diaspora in enhancing response of western world, solidarity with besieged people of IOK – role of people of AJK and identical subjects.

Speaking on this occasion Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain of Quaid e Azam university said that Narrindhra Modi has internationalized Kashmir issue through his ugly act of revoking special status of the disputed territory of jammu & Kashmir stabbing and blatantly violating all international norms and commitment especially the United Nations. He observed that Modi’s above sinister act was not his brain child. “Rather it is the result of international conspiracy – since Modi can not do alone this act”, he observed.

He further said that Kashmir is not comprising only on Srinagar and Jammu. Nor it (Kashmir) is an Islamic or Muslim issue. The internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state is comprising five of its inalienable components including Jammu, Kashmir Valley, Ladakh, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan.

Concluding, the seasoned academician emphasized for securing the identity of the Jammu & Kashmir state by all components.

Speakers said that since Kashmir and human destiny are linked to each other, it was enjoined upon the freedom, human rights and peace-loving nations across the global especially the United Nations to ensure the early grant of inalienable right of self determination to the people of disputed Jammu & Kashmir state to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the UN resolutions which spoke of only two options – whether to accede to India or to Pakistan through a free and fair plebiscite.