ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested former DG Parks Sindh Liaquat Qaimkhani during a raid at his house in Karachi and recovered eight luxury cars, prize bonds and latest arms in connection with the fake bank accounts case.

According to NAB sources, a NAB investigation team headed by Asghar Khan raided Qaimkhani’s house and took important documents regarding awarding of fake contracts to blue eyed companies as DG Parks. They said, the team will shift Qaimkhani to NAB Rawalpindi today for further investigation.

In another development, NAB also recovered over Rs 24 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam. On the other side, the accountability court had fixed October 4 to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case.