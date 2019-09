Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to make videos while arresting suspects.

According to details, the task of recording videos has been given by NAB Rawalpindi to Deputy Director Asad Janjua.

It has been learnt that the purpose of this activity is to keep the record that suspects are not disrespected at the time of arrest.

Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog records videos of the accused during interrogations and also monitor them in their cells.