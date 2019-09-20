Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a two-day transit remand of PPP’s stalwart and former opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Khursheed Shah in an inquiry into possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB would produce the accused in the AC Sukkur on 21st of this month.

Shah was presented before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by NAB amid foolproof security arrangements put in place after he was arrested on Wednesday from Banigala.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB team prayed to the court to grant three-day

transit remand of the accused to which the judge asked about the utility of three days.

The NAB prosecutor argued that the Bureau couldn’t shift the accused to Sukkur through today’s flight. “However, former opposition leader can be shifted through any available next flight,” the prosecutor told the court.

The judge granted the transit remand for two days and ordered NAB to produce the accused before the court concerned.

The investigation against the senior PPP leader has been going on since August 7. He is alleged to have built bungalows, petrol pumps and hotels in the name of a Benamidaar.

The accused was arrested after he failed to appear before NAB Sukkur team in compliance with the summons.