KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday conducted raid at the residence of former parks director general Liaquat Ali in Karachi in fake accounts case and recovered details of illegal assets.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog sources, files of twenty plots worth billions of rupees, eight luxury vehicles, latest weapons, gold jewelry and foreign currency including dollars, riyals and dirhams have been seized from the suspect’s home.

It has further been learnt that the details of goods confiscated from Liaquat Ali’s house consist of eight pages, and the accused had identified the belongings himself. Let it be known that Liaquat Ali is prime suspect in illegal allotments of Bagh Ibne Qasim.