ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that Pakistan Navy was fully capable and prepared to respond to any misadventure by the enemy.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s war exercises “Shamsheer-e-Behr and Tarseel-e-Behr” in Karachi on Thursday. The Naval Chief said that the geographical and political environment in the region has become much complicated after India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir.

He said that India’s jingoistic attitude has posed serious threat to peace in the region. He said war exercises carry special significance in improvement of operational preparedness.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over successful holding of the war games and the proposals. He thanked the Army, Air Force and representatives of other ministries for fully participating in the exercises.