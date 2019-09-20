Share:

On one call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan people from all walks of life and of different ages of both genders have gathered on the streets of the country to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters. It shows the unity of the nation and a clear message to the whole world that we Pakistanis are ready to go to any extent whether it is war or talks with India. Such unity is a consensus that we Pakistanis are on one page with our government and Pakistan army. Masses chanted different slogans that Kashimir is our integral part of Pakistan, till the independence of Kashmir war will remain continue and Pak army step forward we are with you.

Now after observing such unity and solidarity with Kashmiris it would be decisive moment for the incumbent government and to the world to decide what to do but in either of the conditions we are ready.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.