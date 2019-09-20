Share:

LAHORE - The prize distribution of a painting competition titled ‘Kashmir Bleeds’ was held here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal made a special participation and inspected the works of young artists on Kashmir and admired their efforts.

Flanked by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, the minister distributed cash prizes and certificates to eight winners. The competition was organised by the LAC to highlight Kashmiris’ movement. The LAC invited people from all across country to participate in the competition. More than 80 artists from across country participated in the competition.

The minister said he was very happy to see youth becoming the voice of Kashmiris. He also admired the efforts of LAC, saying: “ LAC efforts for highlighting the issue are praiseworthy.”

He said that the incumbent government was raising the Kashmir issue was unprecedented, adding that India would have to end curfew in the occupied Kashmir and give access to the media to the held Valley.

The executive director thanked all the participants for their participation with a great amount of enthusiasm. He said that Alhamra was organising seminars, poems, walks, exhibitions and dramas to highlight their struggle.

He congratulated all winners and said that the LAC hoped to continue the competition for upcoming years with more zeal.