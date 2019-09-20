Share:

LAHORE - Bilateral trade volume can be doubled between Uzbekistan and Pakistan with joint efforts, strengthening of contacts between the businessmen of the two countries and exchange of business delegations. These views were expressed by the Mayor of the Namangan City Uzbekistan Shavkat Abdurazakov while speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov, LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal spoke on the occasion.

The Mayor, who was leading a 20-member delegation of Uzbek businessmen, said that Uzbekistan is included among best cotton producing countries while Pakistan has excelled in manufacturing of best quality textile products of international standard. He said that Uzbek government has successfully introduced liberal economic policies coupled with institutional reforms. He said that these efforts have yielded positive results and Uzbek economy is now gaining momentum at a steady pace. Regarding Namangan City, he said that it is globally known for its exotic flowers.