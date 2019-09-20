Share:

The Pakistan-Afghan border is an internationally recognised, official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions, the Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The statement came in response to another statement by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which refused to recognise the international border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Pakistan believes that [the] 24/7 opening of the Torkham point along Pakistan-Afghanistan border is a significant step forward to facilitate the people and traders of both sides. However, such statements only serve to undermine the resolve for peace and cooperation between the two countries and should be avoided,” read a statement issued by the FO.

The Afghan foreign ministry’s statement, issued on Friday in response to the opening of the Torkham crossing by Pakistan, emphasised that Kabul “does not recognise the Durand Line as an official border between the two countries”.

Afghanistan was the only nation in the United Nations that did not recognise the newly-independent nation of Pakistan in 1947. The Durand Line was the cause of dispute. Intermittently, the dispute has been brought up by different Afghan governments, although no serious attempts have been made by Afghanistan to acquire the territory beyond the Durand Line.