Paul Jones, the US Ambassador to Pakistan along with high ranking officers of USAID and INL-P, held a meeting with Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

The meeting took stock of the existing bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways and means to strengthen future relationship.

The US Ambassador and his team shared with the Federal Minister details of the on-going programs of the USAID and INL-P in Pakistan. The USAID

assistance interventions in priority areas were discussed in detail which include; FATA/KP Integration, Economic growth, Energy, Rule of law, Education & exchanges and Health.

During the meeting implementation and operational challenges to USAID programs also came under discussion. Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar

appreciated the bilateral assistance being provided by United States in various sectors of the economy.

The Minister discussed areas of economic cooperation and aid effectiveness with the US Ambassador and his team and shared key priorities of the present government which include good governance, poverty alleviation, human capital development, environment, low cost housing etc. He assured full assistance of his government for effective implementation of US development assistance programs in Pakistan.

After discussions, both sides agreed to strengthen and enhance engagement in future programs particularly in priority areas of Pakistan to make them more meaningful. It was also agreed to work together for effective implementation, monitoring & oversight in order to achieve socio-economic gains for the common man of Pakistan.