A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday for review of the apex court’s decision in the judge blackmailing case.

Ikram Chaudhry Advocate in his petition contended that the issue of the repute of judiciary could not be left to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), or any other investigation institution.

The petition said that former judge of accountability court Arshad Malik’s matter was not related with single judge but it has put question mark over the institution of judiciary.

The petitioner pleaded for review of the apex court’s decision and formation of a judicial commission for inquiry of the matter.

Recently, the Islamabad High Court decided to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik from his post. A spokesperson of the law ministry announced the decision of the judge’s removal in light of the ‘video leak’ controversy surrounding the judge.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was

blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.