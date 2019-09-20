Share:

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that the performance of NAB itself is a question mark because opposition leaders are being arrested at the initial stages of investigation against them.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was speaking to the media after visiting Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in Polyclinic Islamabad where he has been detained by NAB.

He said that investigations have just started against Syed Khursheed Shah but his arrest at this initial stage raises many questions.

It is ironic that the government ministers claim arrest of opposition leaders even before any investigation is carried out.

This proves that there is a victimization campaign against opposition leaders. On the other hand the ministers against whom references have been filed are not arrested and this is the reason opposition has reservations about the working of NAB.