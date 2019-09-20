Share:

LAHORE - The Met department has predicted rain at scattered places in the city and other areas of the province during the next 24 hours. According to it, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faislabad divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the province. On Thursday, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday while seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province during last 24 hours. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions.