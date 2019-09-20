Share:

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal visited Tevta Secretariat here Thursday. Tevta chief Ali Salman briefed Aslam about initiatives for promotion of vocational and technical education in the province. The minister was also briefed about the ongoing projects and upcoming initiatives. He said: “A three-prong strategy was in hand which aimed at providing quality education and skill development forging link with industries to introduce demand-driven courses so that job placements for Tevta trained workers could be ensured.” Former chairman P&D Irfan Elahi was also present. Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference at a private university, the minister called for promoting latest knowledge, culture of research and innovation. “Our universities should give attention to promoting the culture of research because we cannot achieve the goal of national progress without giving attention to learning latest knowledge and research. “It is imperative that our universities should give full attention to the aspect of research along with education so that we could develop world-class researchers.”