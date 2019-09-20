Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case till October 22.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir remarked that due to the importance of the case, it will be heard on a daily basis. A counsel who is not available should present his alternative to the court.

He remarked that Advocate Khalid Anwar requested to postpone the hearing as he was abroad while the Attorney General is also going on a visit to Washington DC. He remarked that the case will not be adjourned on next date of hearing and directed all respondents to attend next hearing with proper preparation of the case. Justice Mushir Alam remarked that the government pleaded for early hearing of the case, while the Attorney General asked for adjournment. The Attorney General responded that there are very important issues in Washington that cannot be discussed here.

“I have to go Washington tomorrow (Friday) morning so the hearing should be adjourned,” he added.