LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood visited The Citizens Foundation (TCF) head office where he met with the founding members and senior management of TCF. The purpose of the visit was to introduce Shafqat Mehmood to TCF and its impact in the field of education whilst also discuss the need for strengthening cooperation to address the education crisis in Pakistan. Shafqat Mehmood commended on TCF’s work and was impressed by its scale of operations and success in breaking down barriers to education for the less privileged children of Pakistan. He was also briefed on TCF’s Adult Literacy Program and its impact across Pakistan.