Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index jumped by 628.56 points (1.99 percent) to close at 32,184.03points.

A total of 136,566,730 shares were traded compared to the trade of 99,363,940shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.889 billion compared to Rs3.973 billion last day.

Out of 357 companies, share prices of 263 companies recorded increase while 72 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable in trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 15,508,500 and price per share of Rs14.57, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 7,995,000 and price per share of Rs7.76 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 7,783,500 and price per share of Rs 14.05.