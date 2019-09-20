Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Ehsan has issued directions regarding custodial torture, death or illegal detention, adding strict action would be taken against the police officers found involved in such practices.

He also ordered his subordinates to curb street crime in the region.

The RPO issued these directions while holding a crime meeting in his office here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal Adil Memon, DPO Attock Syed Nadim Shehzad Bukhari and DPO Jhelum Capt (R) Syed Hammad Abid.

Addressing the meeting, the RPO said the police officers should avoid detaining people or torturing them or else strict action would be taken against them. He asked the police officers to take concrete steps to curb rampant street crime in their respective areas so that the public could be provided with security. He further ordered the subordinates to enhance patrolling in their respective areas and districts to keep a vigil on criminal elements.

He ordered the CPO and DPOs to monitor the patrolling of their subordinates. He said the senior police officers should pay surprise visits to the police stations to check the performance of SHOs and SDPOs. He said the traffic police should also announce a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the road users and commuters in the region.