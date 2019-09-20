Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Ms. Sara Ahmad said that everyone should play his role so that tragic incidents like that Kasur should not happen in society. She stated this while talking to a delegation of students at her office here on Thursday. The visiting students inspected various sections to review the working of the bureau. Talking on the occasion, Sara Ahmad said that youth should come forward to help secure the future of the children. The children should also be educated about good and bad so that they could differentiate between vice and virtue. The parents, as well as the teachers, should teach their children and students about it, she added. She said that CPWB is working to provide a safe and conducive atmosphere to the abandoned, orphans, deprived and those subjected to mental and physical torture. She also appealed to the public that if they watch any suspicious activity around them regarding children, then they should immediately inform at child helpline.