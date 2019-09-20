Share:

More details have begun to emerge about the scale of child sexual abuse in Pakistan as the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sahil shares its findings with the media.

The reports state as many as 1300 children have had to face sexual abuse of some kind in the last six months in Pakistan.

The report by the NGO specifically took into consideration the incidents of sexual violence against children between January and June this year and concluded that the alarmingly high 1,304 cases had been reported during the mentioned period.

It went on to add that as many as 729 girls and 575 boys suffered sexual abuse of some kind between Jan-Jun 2019.

652 of the cases reported were from within Punjab, 458 in Sindh, 32 in Balochistan, and 51 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, reports of sexual abuse pertaining to underage children amounted to 90 in Islamabad, 18 in Azad Kashmir and 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The report further mentioned that as many as 50 children became victims of sexual abuse in Lahore alone.

It was also revealed that as many as 12 minor girls and boys suffered sexual abuse in Madrassahs.

The report does not claim to have a comprehensive number for the time-period it covers, and has only been able to compile and add up cases that were reported. This means that the real incidence of child sexual abuse is potentially much higher, and the overrepresentation of Punjab and Islamabad a sign of better reporting strategies.

It is nonetheless a damning report for the state, as it suggests that the incidents in Kasur are part of a much wider problem.

Sahil has been in operation since 1996, and has sought to introduce protective measures for children since it first started operating.