LONDON GN - The singer unveiled a series of concert dates for 2020 on Tuesday. Swift, who wrapped up her Reputation Stadium Tour in November last year, will begin the new tour, dubbed Love Fest East and West, in June 2020.

As of now, the tour is mainly comprised of European dates and only features four gigs in the US.

Swift said in an Instagram post that more dates will be announced in the future, though she didn’t specify where those shows will take place.

“For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music,” she wrote.

“I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages... and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some.

Introducing, Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon!”

Based on the dates announced so far, Swift’s new tour will begin on 20 June, 2020 in Belgium.

She will then visit Germany, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Portugal and Brazil before returning to the US.

There, she has two shows planned in California and two in Massachusetts.