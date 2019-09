Share:

LAHORE - The Educators’ student Noor Tariq secured 1st position in Hyderabad Board and Muhammad Arqam Aftab secured 1st position in Sahiwal Board (matriculation examinations 2019). Acknowledging this amazing result, the management of The Educators held a press conference followed by a prize distribution ceremony where all position holders were given prizes as per their respective positions (Apple Mac Air laptops & Achievement Certificates were given to students).