MIRPUR [AJK] - The UNODC Country Office Pakistan (COPAK) successfully concluded a three-day (17 – 19 September) interagency training on “Operationalization of Criminal-Intelligence Products” at the Pakistan Customs’ Directorate General of Training and Research (DGTR) in Karachi, UNODC sources said.

The sources told this correspondent on Thursday that the training was organized through contribution by the Government of Japan under the project entitled “Strengthening Border Security against Illicit Drug Trafficking and Related Transnational Organized Crime (2016-2020)”. It enhanced criminal-intelligence collection capacity of the field staff from the Pakistan Customs, Intelligence and Investigations – Federal Board of Revenue, Anti Narcotics Force; Pakistan Coast Guards; Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh; Sindh Police and Pakistan Railway Police.

The interagency training focused at the collection of information related to illicit trafficking of various kinds, including drugs, people and contraband items through the borders and other entry/exit points. It raised awareness of the participants on the fundamental criminal-intelligence principles, concepts, information gathering techniques and sharing of actionable criminal-intelligence with the relevant national counterparts quickly.

LEAs educated how to operationalise criminal-intelligence products

It also covered the practical use of IBM i2 Software for drawing association, link charting and analysis of information to draw criminal-intelligence proactively. The training aimed at building mutual confidence and drew synergies amongst the participating departments. While addressing the participants at the closing ceremony, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul-General of Japan said, “The Government of Japan highly appreciate the usual support by UNODC Country Office Pakistan to implement important capacity-building of the Pakistani law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and other transnational organized crime along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

The Government of Japan shall continue to provide all the support for prosperity of Pakistan by strengthening the border management and counter-terrorism measures by improving the ability of officers and staff members of the Pakistani Government and its law enforcement agencies.”

Mr Faiz Ahmed, Director General Training and Research (DGTR) of Pakistan Customs also attended the closing ceremony of this 3-day training. He mentioned continued support by the Government of Japan to the Pakistan Customs, particularly under the World Customs Organization (WCO) and other important international forums. At the end, the Consul-General of Japan and the Director General DGTR gave certificates to the participants.

This training was made possible with the financial support from the Government of Japan.