HAFIZABAD - District President PTI Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said that the present government believed that the traders were backbone of the national economy and assured that it was striving to resolve the problems of the traders on priority basis in order to put the economy of the country on the track of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a convention of traders held here under the auspices Markazi Anjuman Tajran Hafizabad which was attended among others by General Secretary All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Naeem Mir and President Anjuman Tajraan Punjab Shahid Ghafoor Piracha.

Ch. Mehdi Hassan Bhatti said that the government was taking all possible measures to remove reservations and other difficulties of traders as their role in the country’s progress could not be ignored.

The General Secretary All Pakistan Naeem Mir has said that the traders fully agreed with the government to pay taxes but they should be relieved of different problems particularly harassment and corruption by the officials of the concerned department.

He called upon the government to devise practical measures to protect the rights of the traders and remove their reservations otherwise, he warned, that the traders would be constrained to resort to protest demonstrations to press for the acceptance of their genuine demands.

The President Anjuman Tajran Punjab Shahid Ghafoor Piracha said that business community has been badly affected due to the policies of the government and the traders were passing their lives from hand to mouth. He called upon the government to accept the genuine demands of the trading community to enable them to run their business smoothly and play their role in the development of the country.