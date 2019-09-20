Share:

KARACHI - A policeman embraced martyrdom and two alleged robbers were killed in an encounter held near Eidgah ground at Karachi’s Nazimabad No 2 area early morning on Thursday.

As per initial investigation, the police party was patrolling when it saw three robbers snatching a bike from a citizen on which the law enforcers reacted and tried to arrest the suspects. The police and the robbers indulged into exchange of fires and in a result Constable Zeeshan was martyred and two dacoits were killed whereas the third one managed to flee. SSP Arif Aslam Muhammad Arif Aslam told media that raids were being conducted to nab the third robber who scaped from the crime scene.

All bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the killed robbers were identified as Abdul Basit and Habib Khan.

Later in the day, the funeral prayer of the martyred policeman Zeeshan—having belt number 33918—was offered at police headquarters in Garden area of the city which was attended by Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari, Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, other Rangers and police officials and relatives of the martyr.

On the occasion, DG Rangers laid floral wreath on the coffin and the policemen presented guard of honour to their martyr colleague. The Additional IG expressed condolence with bereaved family and acknowledged Zeeshan’s services for Sindh police. He directed the concerned officials to ensure timely release of the martyr’s dues and other compensation amount to his family at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the viral video in which other policemen could be seen kept shooting the suspects while they were already downed. The provincial police chief summoned report from DIG West after fulfilling all legal and departmental obligations.

750kg smuggled Indian gutka seized

The Kharadar Police Station team in a raid conducted late Wednesday night confiscated 750 kg of smuggled Indian gutka and arrested two accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Muquddus Haider on Thursday informed that the seized Gutka was smuggled through Balochistan to Karachi and was being distributed across Sindh.

He told that arrested were identified as Umair s/o M Saleem and Danish s/o Ghayyas. Further investigations to trace out the network were underway.

ANF recovers heroin from passenger at JIA

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Police Station Korangi on Thursday arrested a drug- trafficker and recovered 1.416 kg of heroin from his luggage at the Jinnah International Airport (JIA).An official of the force informed that accused Muhammad Naeem Khan who was traveling to Bangkok had tactfully concealed the seized drugs in a trolley bag. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.