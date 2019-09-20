Share:

Well, Pakistan is a new country in development who got Independence in 1947. The breaking down of constitution of Pakistan made it run slow. Pakistan is one of the least under-developing countries due to it’s corruption and low facility available inside it. Pakistan is developing so slow that on condition it is not even consider as under-developing country. If it is developed somehow so those places are also ruined by its fake good imported in it. In recent months, government schools but terrorism and terrorist won’t let the school to be constructed still schools are under- construction. The government of Pakistan seems to be busy that it could not notice the basic hurdle of Pakistan development. Pakistan is developing so slowly that it puts Pakistan name in the list of under-developing countries. I request to the current government to have a good step and take Pakistan toward development.

SHAIKHA D.M,

Turbat.