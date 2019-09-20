Share:

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement that anyone wanting to cross over to India-held Kashmir would do a great disservice to Pakistan as well as Kashmiris.

In a tweet, she said the US is acknowledging Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups and is critical to regional stability.

“Applaud PM Imran unambiguous and important statement that militants from Pakistan who would carry out violence in Kashmir are enemies of both Kashmiris and Pakistan. We agree. Pakistan’s sustained commitment to counter all terrorist groups is critical to regional stability,” she added.

Addressing a presser after inaugurating the Integrated Transit Trade Management System at the Pak-Afghan border on Sept 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said anyone wanting to go and fight in India-Occupied Kashmir would do a great injustice to the Kashmiris as they would undermine their legitimate struggle.

“Anyone from Pakistan wanting to fight in Kashmir or go for jihad in Kashmir would do the greatest injustice to the Kashmiris,” he said, responding to a question.

Earlier, PM Imran had ruled out talks with India unless it lifts curfew in occupied Kashmir by revoking its illegal decisions there.

He said India is under the occupation of extremist and racist Hindus and that the ideology of RSS is full of hatred against Pakistan and the Muslims.

The prime minister assured the nation that he will forcefully present the Kashmir case like never before at the United Nations General

Assembly session.