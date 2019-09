Share:

KARACHI - Virtual University of Pakistan participated in 19thAnnual Information Technology Commerce Network (ITCN) ASIA Information Technology and Telecom Show held at Expo Center, Karachi during Sept 17-19, 2019. Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for IT& Telecom Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were the chief guests of the ceremony. Secretary IT & Telecom, Shoaib Siddique attended one of the conference sessions along with Rector, Virtual University Naeem Tariq.