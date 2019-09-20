Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khanon Friday has said that international community has expressed support to the people of occupied Kashmir for first time after 72 years.

Addressing a ceremony, the AJK President said that the world has rejected Indian stance on Kashmir matter and urged to resolve the issue through dialogues. The freedom movement in Kashmir will destroy India, he added.

He hailed Pakistani government for cutting trade and economic relations with India and raising the Kashmir dispute at the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council.

He said Pakistan has given a clear message that its war is against Hindutva, fascist and extremist regime of India. Kashmiri people are committed to their right to self-determination, he stated.

President Masood Khan said India has deployed nine hundred thousand troops in occupied Kashmir to perpetrate violence against Kashmiri people.

Earlier, AJK president had met a delegation of Turkish journalists and said India is committing historic atrocities in occupied Kashmir as there is shortage of food and medicine in the held valley owing to the curfew.

The AJK president thanked the Turkish government and its people for taking a categorical and just stance over Kashmir cause giving proof of exemplary Muslim brotherhood.

Masood Khan stressed that media is working with complete freedom in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Turkish delegation assured the AJK president to

keep supporting Kashmiris right to self-determination.