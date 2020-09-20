Share:

LAHORE -Two new confirmed and 827 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. One dengue case was reported from Lahore while the second one from Gujranwala.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday that surveillance of dengue virus and tests of dengue patients were being conducted. As many as 54 cases of dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province, however, 46 patients were discharged after recovery while currently 8 patients of dengue virus are under treatment.

No death was reported caused by dengue this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 10,064 places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.