RAWALPINDI - Police have rounded up three accused for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed a spokesman.

According to him, Naseerabad Police conducted raid and apprehended an accused namely Zain Shah on charges of selling petrol illegally and recovered 80 litres petrol with measuring instruments while Airport PS held Bilal Ahmed and Hamza Shabbir and seized gas cylinders and filling equipment from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.