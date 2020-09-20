Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally rose to 305,031 after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 645 new cases during the past 24 hours.

The virus meanwhile, claimed seven more lives, taking the country’s death toll to 6,415.

At least 292,044 patients have recovered so far from the deadly disease. As many as 147 fresh cases brought Balochistan’s tally to 14,138, officials disclosed. However, no new Covid-19 death was reported. So far, 145 people have succumbed to the disease in the province while 12,937 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed one more life in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Punjab reported 130 new cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 98,272 while the death toll stands at 2,226.

Another Covid-19 patient succumbed to the disease in Khyber-Pakhtukhwa during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,258. According to the officials, 28 new coronavirus cases emerged in the province as the tally jumped to 37,270. As many as 19 more patients recovered from the contagion, taking the total to 35,469. Four more lives lost, 237 new Covid-19 cases emerged in Sindh during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the province stands at 2,459, according to the officials.