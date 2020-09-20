Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said yesterday that the health of students is the government’s top priority but any decision in haste regarding closing the educational institutions will destroy the education.

The minister said this in his social media message regarding the Sindh education minister’s remarks of re-considering of re-opening of educational institutions in the second phase.

Minister Shafqat Mahmood said, “Health of students is our first priority and any decision we make will be guided by the advice of Health Ministry. Having said that 6-months closure educational institutions has deeply affected the students. Decision to open these institutions was taken with great care. Any hasty decision to close will destroy education”.

He further said that 90% of our government and low fee paying private schools do not have online teaching facilities. When these institutions are closed down, most students will get no education at all. Learning loss is immense and can take years to recover. While health is a priority, this factor must be kept in mind.”

Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said had that the reopening of school for students of grade six to eight, scheduled for Monday, will be delayed by a week after schools were observed not fully following the coronavirus health guidelines.

The education ministries from all provinces had unanimously decided to reopen all educational institutions from September 15.