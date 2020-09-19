Share:

ISLAMABAD-Apple acquired the music discovery app Shazam in 2018, but did little to push it out to the masses – until now. The tech giant released the beta of iOS 14.2 to developers for testing, revealing Shazam will be a toggle in the Control Center. The app has been available for iOS for some time, but users have to summon Siri to use it or open the app manually and a notification will appear that plays the selected song. When enabled the feature will discover music in the surrounding area and also when the user is wearing headphones. Apple purchased the UK-based app two years ago, which allowed users to point their smartphone at an audio source to identify the song playing. Apple did not give a price for the acquisition, but earlier reports say the iPhone maker paid around $400 million, far short of the most recent $1 billion valuation for privately held Shazam. Shazam also helps people discover, interact with and share video, audio or printed content across devices and mediums — and allows music fans to follow their favorite artists and share in the thrill of discovery.