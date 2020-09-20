Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party Muhammad Faiq Shah on Saturday expressed dismay over the tax directory of the Members of the Parliament for year 2018-19 issued by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and alleged that despite having assets worth billions of rupees the MPAs had committed tax-evasion as per the tax directory.

“Can these people have the right of public representation,” says Faiq Shah in a statement. He said the nation, especially youth could think about them.

The ATP chief claimed that Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and Provincial Minister Taimur Jhagra did not pay due tax. The tax they paid was tantamount to “Cumin in the mouth of a camel” as compared to other taxpayers, which is a major dilemma and unfortunate act.