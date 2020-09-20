Share:

The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that the country registered 739 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 136,532.

Additionally, the ministry reported that 33,057 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,528,240.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, has been the most affected by the disease, with 33,927 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 17,634 deaths.

Both states are planning to return to face-to-face classes starting in October.

Brazil is the third in the world in the number of COVID-19 cases, behind the United States and India, and the second in deaths, after the United States.